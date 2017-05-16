Blue and amber lights now allowed on Saskatchewan tow trucks

Flashing blue and amber lights can now be used on tow trucks in Saskatchewan.

The Traffic Safety (Tow Trucks) Amendment Act, 2017 also allow other vehicles providing roadside assistance to use blue and amber lights.

Changes to the legislation were prompted by the death of tow truck operator Courtney Schaefer.

Schaefer was killed on March 7, 2017, after a crash on Highway 22 involving a semi-tractor trailer, two other vehicle and his tow truck.

”Operators of tow trucks and roadside assistance vehicles put their lives on the line to help stranded motorists,” Joe Hargrave, the minister responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI), said in a release.

“Adding blue lights to these vehicles will alert motorists sooner, providing them ample time to slow to 60 while passing. It will help make highways safer for all road users, and help our roadside responders make it home safely.”

Officials said blue lights increase visibility from further distances on highways.

SGI will be launching a public awareness campaign during the Victoria Day long weekend to remind drivers to slow down to 60 km/h when passing emergency vehicles with lights engaged.

The fine for speeding past working emergency vehicles, including police, fire, EMS and tow trucks, is $210, including surcharges.

The changes come into effect as of May 16, 2017.