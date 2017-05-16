Edmonton Oilers’ Andrej Sekera out 6-9 months with torn ACL

The undisclosed injury that Edmonton Oilers defenceman Andrej Sekera suffered during the playoffs is much more serious than many fans had hoped.

Peter Chiarelli said Tuesday that the veteran defenceman will be out between six and nine months with a torn ACL.

The injury appears to have happened in Game 5 of the Oilers second-round series against the Anaheim Ducks when Ryan Getzlaf hit Sekera along the boards. Sekera left the game and missed the rest of the post season.

The veteran blueliner finished his second season in Edmonton. He had 35 points and was a plus 14 in 80 regular season games.

Sekera played in 11 playoff games, contributing three points and was a minus one.