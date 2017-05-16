2 people taken to hospital after Calgary Transit bus and car collide
Two people were taken to hospital on Tuesday after a collision between a car and a Calgary Transit bus.
It happened in the intersection of 36 Street and 44 Avenue S.E. just before 9 a.m., pinning the car between the bus and a light standard.
EMS said the driver of the bus, a man in his 50s, and the driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, were both taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition.
No passengers were treated by EMS.
