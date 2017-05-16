Traffic
May 16, 2017 12:29 pm
Updated: May 16, 2017 12:32 pm

2 people taken to hospital after Calgary Transit bus and car collide

By Online Reporter  Global News

Emergency crews were called to intersection of 36 Street and 44 Avenue S.E. jsut before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

Global News / Paul MacEachern
Two people were taken to hospital on Tuesday after a collision between a car and a Calgary Transit bus.

It happened in the intersection of 36 Street and 44 Avenue S.E. just before 9 a.m., pinning the car between the bus and a light standard.

EMS said the driver of the bus, a man in his 50s, and the driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, were both taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition.

No passengers were treated by EMS.

Global News / Paul MacEachern

