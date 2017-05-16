Former police chief dies on kayaking trip to Manitoba

Residents in Kenora, Ont., are in mourning after a former police chief was killed on a kayaking trip to Manitoba.

Dan Jorgensen, 59, was fulfilling a lifelong dream to kayak from his town to Gimli, Man., and skydive with friends on May 19 for his 60th birthday.

“Unfortunately he didn’t make it,” Kenora Mayor, David Canfield said.

Last week, Jorgensen’s kayak overturned and he died near Nutimik Lake, about 130 km east of Winnipeg.

The former police chief retired years ago and was still very active and into outdoor activity, Canfield said.

RELATED: Capsized kayaker struggles to survive, rescue caught on camera

On May 8, Jorgensen set off on the 12-day kayak trip from his home near Kenora and started paddling along the Winnipeg River, his brother David Jorgensen posted on Facebook.

“Alas, sometime yesterday evening, while attempting to run Sturgeon Falls, at the mouth of Nutimik Lake, his kayak overturned,” he posted.

There were hikers close by who witnessed it, but were too far away to help.

“He was not able to right the watercraft. Dan is gone,” his brother posted.

Sgt. Jeff Duggan with Kenora OPP said the police community has suffered a tragic loss.

“Retired Chief Jorgensen was a leader not only in this community while he was the Chief of the Kenora Police Service but also a leader in the work he continued to do after his retirement within this community and others,” he said.