Snowfall warning issued for Kananaskis and Canmore

A snowfall warning was issued for Kananaskis and Canmore on Tuesday.

The alert, issued by Environment Canada at around 4:30 a.m., cautions that a weather system moving through the northwestern United States is forecast to bring significant precipitation to portions of the Rockies and the foothills.

Precipitation is expected to start as rain on Tuesday night and change to snow by Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Camping in Alberta over May long weekend? Here’s what you need to know

Environment Canada said snowfall amounts will vary based on elevation, with higher areas receiving more significant snowfall and accumulations near 10 centimetres before the snow ends Wednesday.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

For more information on public weather alerts you can visit the Environment Canada website.