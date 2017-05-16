Jury in William Sandeson murder trial to hear more evidence Tuesday

The seven-man, seven-woman jury in the murder trial for William Sandeson is scheduled to resume hearing evidence in the case Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Sandeson, 24, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Taylor Samson, 22.

Samson was reported missing on Aug. 16, 2015. Despite a police investigation that remains ongoing, his body has never been located.

A video recording of the last time Samson was seen alive was played for the jury earlier in Sandeson’s trial.

It showed Samson walking with Sandeson down the hallway of the accused Henry Street apartment with a large black bag. The video shows the men going into Sandeson’s apartment but does not show Samson leaving.

Last week, the court heard from Justin Blades, a former friend and Dalhousie track and field teammate of Sandeson’s.

He testified that on the night of Aug. 15, 2015 he was visiting his friend, Pookiel McCabe, who lived across the hall from Sandeson on Henry Street. Blades said the pair were listening to music and drinking when he told the court they heard a loud bang.

Blades said he looked inside Sandeson’s apartment twice following the noise. The first time, he said he saw a man sitting in a chair bleeding from the head and saw Sandeson running around holding bloody money.

A few minutes later, Blades said he didn’t see the man sitting at the table, but saw streak marks leading down the hall towards the bathroom.

Under cross-examination by Sandeson’s lawyer, Eugene Tan, Blades testified that he never saw Sandeson using a gun and never saw the face of the man he saw bleeding that night.

He also agreed with the defence that he originally told the police that Sandeson was not the shooter.

In total, 32 court days have been set aside to hear the trial.

Global’s Natasha Pace and Cory McGraw will be live blogging from inside Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

