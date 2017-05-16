Man, 49, in critical condition after stabbing near Lionel Groulx metro

A man was found with stab wounds to his upper body near Lionel-Groulx metro station early Tuesday morning.
READ MORE: Montreal police investigating city’s 7th homicide of the year
The incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. at the corner of Saint-Jacques and Greene Avenue.
“When we arrived on scene, we found a 49-year-old male on the ground with wounds to his upper body possibly caused by a sharp object,” said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.
“He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.”
No suspects have been arrested. Montreal police encourage anybody with any information to contact them.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.