Man, 49, in critical condition after stabbing near Lionel Groulx metro

A man was found with stab wounds to his upper body near Lionel-Groulx metro station early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. at the corner of Saint-Jacques and Greene Avenue.

“When we arrived on scene, we found a 49-year-old male on the ground with wounds to his upper body possibly caused by a sharp object,” said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

“He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.”

No suspects have been arrested. Montreal police encourage anybody with any information to contact them.