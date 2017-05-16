Crime
May 16, 2017 7:35 am
Updated: May 16, 2017 8:01 am

Man, 49, in critical condition after stabbing near Lionel Groulx metro

Justin Bulman By Editor/Associate Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A man was stabbed near Lionel Groulx metro early Tuesday morning.

A man was found with stab wounds to his upper body near Lionel-Groulx metro station early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. at the corner of Saint-Jacques and Greene Avenue.

“When we arrived on scene, we found a 49-year-old male on the ground with wounds to his upper body possibly caused by a sharp object,” said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

“He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.”

No suspects have been arrested. Montreal police encourage anybody with any information to contact them.

