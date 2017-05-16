North Okanagan Shuswap School District makes plans for fall

Parents in Enderby found out Monday night how the school district plans to deal with overcrowding at a local elementary school.

Because of smaller class sizes M.V. Beattie is expected to need three extra class rooms next fall.

But a proposal to move grade 6 and seven students to the high school concerned some parents.

The school board announced it would be making eleven different changes to deal with the problem including moving only the grade seven students to the high school next fall and installing one portable.

The official trustee says there were no easy answers.

“I wasn’t prepared to say yes to a three portable solution because…it would have taken an awful lot of the districts available resources away from programs and services,” Mike McKay said. “So of all of the available solutions I think this hybrid has landed as well as could be landed given the circumstances.”

Students already enrolled at M.V. Beattie from outside of the catchment area will be allowed to continue attending but no new students from outside of the catchment area will be able to register.

Extra resources will be provided to help the grade seven students transition to the local high school.