RCMP search for missing Cherryville man

Lumby RCMP are hoping the public can help them locate a missing Cherryville resident.

David Riehl, 62, was last seen in the north Okanagan community on May 4, however, he was seen in Ponoka, Alta. late in the evening on May 9.

He was reported missing on Saturday.

He is 5’9” and 184 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt.

Riehl left Cherryville in his purple 1998 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Alberta licence plate GA884.

Friends and family say it is out of character for Riehl to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

