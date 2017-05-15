Crime
May 15, 2017 10:32 pm
Updated: May 15, 2017 10:36 pm

3 stabbed outside Scarborough Town Centre mall

Toronto police were called to Scarborough Town Centre just after 8 p.m. Monday.

Toronto police are investigating after three people were stabbed outside of the Scarborough Town Centre Monday evening.

Toronto Paramedics said crews were called to the mall, near McCowan and Ellesmere roads, with reports of a stabbing at 8:05 p.m.

A spokesperson said two people were taken to a trauma centre in serious condition. A third person was taken to hospital.

All three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

