3 stabbed outside Scarborough Town Centre mall
Toronto police are investigating after three people were stabbed outside of the Scarborough Town Centre Monday evening.
Toronto Paramedics said crews were called to the mall, near McCowan and Ellesmere roads, with reports of a stabbing at 8:05 p.m.
A spokesperson said two people were taken to a trauma centre in serious condition. A third person was taken to hospital.
All three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
