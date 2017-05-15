3 stabbed outside Scarborough Town Centre mall

Toronto police are investigating after three people were stabbed outside of the Scarborough Town Centre Monday evening.

Toronto Paramedics said crews were called to the mall, near McCowan and Ellesmere roads, with reports of a stabbing at 8:05 p.m.

STABBING: McCowan Rd and Ellesmere Rd area. Multiple victims. 2 victims transported to trauma centre via emergency run. ^cv #858246 — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 16, 2017

A spokesperson said two people were taken to a trauma centre in serious condition. A third person was taken to hospital.

All three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.