TTC subway track fire outside Islington station temporarily halts service on Line 2

TTC subway service was temporarily halted in the west end Monday evening after part of the track bed caught on fire.

Toronto Fire Services said crews were called to Islington station just after 7:10 p.m.

Photos and video posted by Marc Soares on Twitter show fire surrounding one of the rails on the eastbound subway track on the west side of the station near Bloor Street West.

The fire was put out before 7:35 p.m.

TTC spokesperson Mike DeToma told Global News the cause of the fire was due to a leaking track lubricator. He said crews will return to the area Tuesday night to replace the damaged device and do final clean-up. DeToma said the fire didn’t cause structural equipment to the track bed or tracks.

DeToma said service was suspended for an hour and a half. Shuttle buses were called in to run between Jane and Kipling stations and trains returned to normal service at 8:45 p.m.

Subway tracks on fire outside of Islington station. #ttc pic.twitter.com/nZBprx8dOs — Marc Soares (@Marc_Soares) May 15, 2017

Subway tracks on fire outside of Islington station. #ttc pic.twitter.com/nZBprx8dOs — Marc Soares (@Marc_Soares) May 15, 2017

Great work by Toronto firefighters today. Tracks outside Islington are not an easy spot to get to. #ttc #islington pic.twitter.com/0sxS93ENT7 — Marc Soares (@Marc_Soares) May 16, 2017