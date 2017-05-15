Warm weather on the way for Toronto, TTC announces hot subway car relief

Torontonians will soon need to break out their shorts as summer-like weather is expected to arrive by the middle of this week.

The city has recently seen lower-than-normal temperatures for the beginning of May, which were usually accompanied by rain. The temperature just started warming up over the weekend with the trend expected to continue into the next week.

A temperature high is forecast for 30°C on Wednesday.

Global News Meteorologist Anthony Farnell expects increasing cloudiness Tuesday morning with a chance of showers in the afternoon and the high at 18°C.

“There is the risk of showers through the early afternoon. After that, the sky will clear back out and that temperature will go from the teens up to 30 degrees with a humidex closer to 35.”

Farnell says the warm front is on it’s way from the Iowa and Illinois area, where cities like Des Moines and Chicago were seeing temperatures around 30°C on Monday.

According to Environment Canada statistics, Toronto’s high peaked at 20°C around 4 p.m. Monday, the highest the temperature has reached so far this season.

“It feels like summer – something I didn’t think I would say just a short week ago when we could not rid ourselves of that cool, showery weather,” comments Farnell.

Sunny & mild today but May 15th, 2016 was a different story with cold and even snow in Toronto. BTW 30 degree heat coming Wednesday. #wacky pic.twitter.com/BQIOTNFTw8 Story continues below — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) May 15, 2017

TTC offering relief to hot subway riders

The TTC used the upcoming hot weather as an opportunity to announce relief to subway riders following last summer’s hot car issue.

“Crews have worked hard over the past seven months to ensure that customers who travel on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth can do so comfortably,” stated the TTC news release.

About $7.5-million to date has been allocated towards “aggressively attacking” the issue.

All in all, an “ambitious” $13-million has been reserved to repair and rebuild the bottom-mounted heating ventilation and air conditioning systems on the older T1 cars.

It will allow the TTC “to fully service the line with cool cars this week and through the summer.”

Systems have been rebuilt on 151 cars so far and replaced on another 63 cars according to the transit agency.

“All 370 cars in the T1 fleet will be overhauled by the end of this year, even though only a quarter experienced failures last year.”

The TTC is expected to formally announce the cooling measures at a media briefing on May 23.