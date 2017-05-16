Weather
May 16, 2017 8:00 am

Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

By
Tuesday, May 16, 2017  – Weather forecast update at 5am:

An upper low gliding down the BC coast will keep showers in the forecast for today, especially this morning.

When the low exits tomorrow, we will enter into a drier and warmer trend.  Signs point to pleasant conditions with a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday and Friday under an upper ridge.

Today’s daytime high range:  7 to 14C

~ Duane/Wesla
