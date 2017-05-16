Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:
An upper low gliding down the BC coast will keep showers in the forecast for today, especially this morning.
When the low exits tomorrow, we will enter into a drier and warmer trend. Signs point to pleasant conditions with a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday and Friday under an upper ridge.
Today’s daytime high range: 7 to 14C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
