Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges for a Regina man

A Regina man and a Fort Qu’Appelle woman are facing multiple drug charges following a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.

The routine stop occurred around 3 p.m., and the responding officer noticed a large amount of marijuana in plain view.

The three people in the vehicle were all searched. Officers found additional methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine, a large amount of Xanax, multiple cell phones and drug paraphernalia.

Two of the occupants, 29-year-old Logan Edward-Thomas Ross and 28-year-old Christina Marie Cook, were arrested and taken into custody.

Ross is charged with four counts of possession of a scheduled substance, for the purpose of trafficking, one count each for methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and Xanax, among other charges

Ross made his first appearance in Regina Provincial Court Monday morning.

Cook faces possession charges for possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. She was released on an officer recognizance and will appear in Regina Provincial Court on Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle was released with no charges.