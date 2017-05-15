Airdrie man charged with arson after his own house burns down

An Airdrie man is facing a slew of charges after an investigation that started with an alleged attempt to set his own home on fire.

RCMP officers were called to a fire at the home on Silver Springs Way at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2016. An incendiary device was found in the home, and the fire was deemed suspicious.

RCMP and the Airdrie firefighters also responded to a fire at the same address on April 12 of the same year. After an investigation, the man was charged with committing arson for trying to burn down his own property.

Through a “complete and thorough investigation,” the man was also charged with possession of incendiary material, fraud over $5,000 and false pretences “due to his alleged purchasing of the material to burn his own property and attempting to have insurance cover the cost of the fire.”

RCMP also say he committed public mischief when he falsely claimed his vehicle was stolen at gunpoint on Nov. 6, 2015.

Shaun Lee Sandbach has been charged with:

2 counts of arson for a fraudulent purpose

2 counts of possession of incendiary material

3 counts of fraud over $5,000

Public mischief

3 counts of false pretences

He was released on the promise to appear with conditions in court for June 1, to answer to the charges.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200, or contact Crime Stoppers.