Popular Kelowna park closes for long weekend

Residents and visitors who enjoy Knox Mountain Park are being reminded that it will be closed for the May long weekend.

Access to Knox Mountain will be limited to ticket holders of the 60th annual Knox Mountain Hill Climb. The closure will also affect the off-leash dog park and tennis courts.

The event takes place between May 19 and 22. It is the longest running paved hill climb car racing event in all of North America.

Public access to Paul’s Tomb will be available through Poplar Point Drive.

For more information on the event, click here.