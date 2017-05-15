Man charged with selling illegal tobacco, possessing khat

A 33-year-old man has been charged after a large amount of tobacco and drugs were seized in Edmonton.

Edmonton police say the charges come after a business was searched last week.

Officers found and seized 100 kilograms of tobacco and 20 kilograms of khat, a plant that contains a mild stimulant.

The tobacco equalled about $51,000 in uncollected provincial and federal taxes, police said.

Sgt. Colin Simpson says selling untaxed tobacco is a type of illegal trafficking and can contribute to other forms of crime.

Yosef Tesfay Dema is charged with three counts of selling untaxed tobacco, possession for purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime and fraud over $5,000.