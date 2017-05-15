RCMP look into possible link between gunfire, vehicle fire and man’s death in northern Alberta

The RCMP is investigating a man’s sudden death in northern Alberta Sunday night and looking into how it may be connected to reported gunfire at a home and a subsequent vehicle fire.

Police said officers were called to a rural home in the Municipal District of McKenzie at around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a report of shots being fired.

They found a seriously injured man at the scene. He was taken to High Level Hospital where he later died.

Mounties said shortly after shots were reportedly fired, witnesses said a pickup truck left the home where the injured man was later found. In a separate call, officers with the Fort Vermilion RCMP were called to a vehicle fire in a remote location. Police are now looking into whether the two incidents are related.

The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit is now in charge of the sudden death investigation. Police did not say what type of injuries the man who died suffered or whether he was shot.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the High Level RCMP detachment at 780-926-2226. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Municipal District of McKenzie is located about 670 kilometres north of Edmonton.