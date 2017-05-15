Serious stabbing incident at Vernon apartment building

One man is in serious condition in hospital after a stabbing at a Vernon apartment building.

The stabbing occurred Monday morning at a building in the 2900 block of 43rd Avenue.

Police combed the area shortly after the incident and brought in a police dog to assist in the search but a suspect was not located.

The victim is 45-years old.

No word on what may have led to the stabbing or of the victim and suspect knew each other.

Investigators with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP General Investigation Section will remain on scene in the coming days and are continuing their investigation.

If anyone has any information, they’re asked to call the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Detachment at 250-545-7171 or via Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.