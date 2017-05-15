Police looking for Regina man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a local man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Twenty-five year-old Christopher Sean Pascal of Regina is described as indigenous, approximately 6’ 0” tall, weighing about 207 pounds. He has short black hair and red/albino eyes.

Pascal also has multiple tattoos including a 306 with a crown above the zero under his left eye; a stylized design police say appears to be a 77 with three protruding designs coming out the top; and a stylized version of the word “golden” with a looping tail on the “g” located on his right wrist.

The warrant was issued because Pascal is in breach of a statutory release.

Police ask that anyone who sees Pascal not engage him because he has demonstrated violent behaviour.

Police ask anyone with information that can help locate or apprehend Pascal to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).