Two dead in small plane crash in New Jersey

Two people were killed Monday afternoon when a plane they were in crashed near the Teterboro Airport in Carlstadt, N.J., according to multiple reports.

Carlstadt police confirmed the number of dead to NBC News.

Federal Aviation Administration officials told reporters it was a Learjet 35 Twin Engine corporate plane that crashed around 3:40 p.m. ET.

“The aircraft went down about a quarter mile from the airport in a residential area. The flight departed from Philadelphia International Airport and was headed to Teterboro,” the FAA officials said, ABC news reports.

Emergency crews are responding, and the Teterboro Airport is closed until further notice. Images from the scene show large plumes of smoke.

“There’s nothing really left of the plane at all – you just see the two engines that are burnt up and stuff,” one witness told NBC News.

Plane just crashed trying to land at Teterboro Airport in NJ. Missed runway and landed in adjacent industrial area. Airport closed. A post shared by stevecase (@stevecase) on May 15, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Plane crash at Teterboro behind MetLife stadium : Carlstadt. pic.twitter.com/HCh8eLFaii — Graham Hill (@xollobho) May 15, 2017