Lethbridge police search for two suspects after alleged sexual assault

Lethbridge police are looking for two suspects after a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted on Sunday.

The woman told police two men she didn’t know sexually assaulted her at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The 28-year-old woman said she met the men outside a store in the 200-block of 13 Street North, and then left the area with them.

She claimed the tree of them walked in the west alley of the street, where the two men then sexually assaulted her.

She escaped the men, police say, and ran to a nearby business to call police. She was taken to hospital shortly after.

Officers searched the area at the time of the incident, but made no arrests.

Police are now looking for two men, both about 24-26 years old and both described as having a skinny build.

The first, about 6′-6’2 in height, was wearing a plain white hoodie and jeans with a brown leather belt.

The second, about 5’9-5’10 in height, was wearing a dark coloured hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or contact Crime Stoppers.