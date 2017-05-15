Innisfil, Ont., and Uber enter partnership to provide public transit
INNISFIL, Ont. – An Ontario town is turning to Uber to provide its public transit service.
Councillors in Innisfil, Ont., say they conducted a study and determined traditional transit would be too expensive and inefficient to serve the community north of Toronto.
The town has a population of about 36,000 people spread over 270 square kilometres, much of which consists of rural roads and remote areas.View link »
Instead of building transit infrastructure from scratch, the town says it’s helping subsidize the cost of Uber rides to certain areas.
Passengers can hail a ride through a mobile app and pay $3 to go to local community centres, $4 to be taken to any of the local GO Bus regional transit stops, and $5 to be taken to the GO train station in neighbouring Barrie, Ont.
Innisfil says it will also kick in $5 a ride for every person who wants to travel within the town to destinations other than the various designated points.
