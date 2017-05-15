innisfil
May 15, 2017 3:02 pm

Innisfil, Ont., and Uber enter partnership to provide public transit

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Central Ontario town uses Uber as transit solution. Lama Nicolas reports. (April 4)

A A

INNISFIL, Ont. – An Ontario town is turning to Uber to provide its public transit service.

Councillors in Innisfil, Ont., say they conducted a study and determined traditional transit would be too expensive and inefficient to serve the community north of Toronto.

The town has a population of about 36,000 people spread over 270 square kilometres, much of which consists of rural roads and remote areas.

View link »

Instead of building transit infrastructure from scratch, the town says it’s helping subsidize the cost of Uber rides to certain areas.

Passengers can hail a ride through a mobile app and pay $3 to go to local community centres, $4 to be taken to any of the local GO Bus regional transit stops, and $5 to be taken to the GO train station in neighbouring Barrie, Ont.

Innisfil says it will also kick in $5 a ride for every person who wants to travel within the town to destinations other than the various designated points.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
innisfil
Public Transit
Transportation
Uber
Uber Canada
Uber Innisfil
Uber public transit
Uber public transportation

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News