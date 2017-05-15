Manslaughter charge laid in fatal northern Alberta house fire

A 19-year-old man has been charged and an arrest warrant has been issued for a second suspect in relation to a fatal house fire in northern Alberta earlier this month.

Marvin Nahachick Jr., 31, died after a fire broke out at a home in the remote community of Cadotte Lake on May 9.

Over the weekend, police arrested Ramsey Carifelle, 19. He is charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm. He appeared in court in Peace River on Monday morning and was remanded into custody until his next court appearance on May 29.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Dylan Moberley-Horseman, 24. He is wanted on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

RCMP said Moberley-Horseman is about six-foot-four with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 249 pounds, according to RCMP.

Police ask people not to approach Moberley-Horseman. Anyone who sees him is asked to call police immediately.

Cadotte Lake is located about 480 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.