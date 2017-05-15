PETA offering $5K reward for information on Manitoba dog burned in fire

Animal rights group, PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest involving a dog that was thrown into a firepit this month.

READ MORE: Dog thrown into fire pit by kids now recovering in Winnipeg with second-degree burns

On May 7, an eight-month-old dog named Polo, was thrown into a firepit in Red Sucker Lake First Nation, Man.

“Children had taken Polo from their porch and threw him into a fire,” Katie Powell, founder of Save a Dog Network Canada said. “The dog came home with smoke bubbling from his nose. He had second degree burns on anything that wasn’t covered in fur.”

He was taken into the care of a Winnipeg group called Save A Dog Network Canada, and is now recovering at the Tuxedo Animal Hospital.

“Somebody out there tried to burn this puppy alive, leaving him with second-degree burns all over his body,” PETA vice-president Colleen O’Brien said.

“PETA urges anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that whoever tortured this dog can be held responsible and stopped from hurting anyone else.”

RELATED: PETA to protest opening night of ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ in Winnipeg

The RCMP said they are investigating but have not made any arrests, “which is why PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the person or persons responsible for this crime,” the organization stated.