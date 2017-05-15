Canada
May 15, 2017 2:37 pm

Package ‘leaking white powder’ forces evacuation of Airdrie post office

By Online Reporter  Global News

FILE: A mail box is seen outside a Canada Post office.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
A Canada Post office in Airdrie was evacuated on Monday after a suspicious package was discovered.

The package, which RCMP said was “leaking white powder,” was found just after 11 a.m.

EMS attended the scene to assess Canada Post employees who may have been exposed to the powder.

Police are asking members of the public to say clear of the post office on Kingsview Boulevard while they investigate.

