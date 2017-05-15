Package ‘leaking white powder’ forces evacuation of Airdrie post office
A Canada Post office in Airdrie was evacuated on Monday after a suspicious package was discovered.
The package, which RCMP said was “leaking white powder,” was found just after 11 a.m.
EMS attended the scene to assess Canada Post employees who may have been exposed to the powder.
Police are asking members of the public to say clear of the post office on Kingsview Boulevard while they investigate.
