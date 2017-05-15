Toronto man dies nearly three weeks after chain reaction crash

Hamilton police are reviewing a crash in April after one of the people involved died this past weekend.

A Dodge Caravan rear-ended a tow truck that was loading a GMC minivan on April 24 in the eastbound lanes of Nikola Tesla Boulevard, west of the Woodward Avenue exit.

Police say the crash caused the GMC minivan to hit the tow truck operator and the driver of the GMC.

The Dodge Caravan also hit the side of another passing vehicle.

The tow truck driver, the GMC driver, and the Dodge driver were all taken to hospital with varying injuries, all deemed non-life-threatening.

Police say alcohol was not a factor, but the driver of the Dodge was charged with causing the collision.

This past Saturday, the GMC minivan driver, 59, from Toronto, died from injuries he suffered in the collision.

The name of the man will not be released at the request of the family.