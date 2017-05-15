Man faces charges for erratic driving, fleeing Halifax police after downtown collision

Halifax police have charged a man with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and fleeing from police following an incident of a truck driving in the wrong direction of various downtown streets and hitting two parked cars.

Police say they observed a red truck with large tires turning from Brunswick Street onto Prince Street heading the wrong way at 2:35 a.m. Sunday morning. The driver then turned onto Market Street.

The vehicle was then seen again on Carmichael Street turning left onto Argyle Street heading in the wrong direction. Police activated their lights and siren at Duke and Argyle streets and pursued the vehicle for a short time before turning off both at the intersection of Duke and Barrington streets to avoid a pursuit downtown.

Near the end of Granville Street, the vehicle was seen again, driving over the curb into the park area. Police say the driver then exited the vehicle and ran westbound towards Duke Street. He was arrested a short time later at the end of Granville.

Officers described the 44-year-old man as white, wearing a black ball cap and plaid shirt or jacket.

In the investigation, police said they found two vehicles had been struck while parked on Granville.

The man has been released and is set to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face both charges.