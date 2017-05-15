Camp fYrefly launches in Saskatoon with new initiative in schools

Summer registration officially opened last week for Camp fYrefly Saskatchewan.

The camp offers leadership and life skills to lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer (LGBTQ) youth in the province.

“It gives them the knowledge that they have a safety net to fall back on,” Tressa Dent, who attended Camp fYrefly as a teenager, said.

“I didn’t feel like I had very many supportive friends, so I found those friends at camp … it [also] gives campers the knowledge there are adults out there that support them and want them to do well and to be themselves.”

In its ninth year, the camp is aimed at helping youth between the ages of 14 and 24.

It runs Aug. 10 to 13 in Saskatoon this year. Registration is 25 dollars and can be done on the University of Saskatchewan website until June 16.

Officials also announced an initiative new to Saskatoon – the “fYrefly in Schools” program.

“The beautiful, inclusive environment that’s created in camp will hopefully continue on into schools so that communities are more accepting, families are more accepting, friend groups are more accepting,” Saskatchewan fYrefly coordinator Jessica Fisher said.

The fYrefly in Schools initiative gets underway in the city this September and its purpose is raising awareness around sexual and gender minorities.

The new program is open for all students and staff at participating high schools.