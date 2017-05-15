Nearly half of commercial vehicles tested in Oakville blitz failed

Close to half of the vehicles that were pulled over during a commercial vehicle safety blitz in Oakville failed.

Police executed the blitz last Tuesday and Friday to ensure commercial vehicles were mechanically sound and complied with provincial requirements.

The campaign was co-ordinated and executed in partnership with Peel and Waterloo Regional Police Services, the Ontario Provincial Police, and Town of Oakville By-Law Enforcement.

Of the 80 vehicles that were pulled over and inspected, 47 per cent failed due to issues with brakes, tires and other assorted problems.

165 Provincial Offence Notices were issued, seven sets of licence plates were seized and 16 bylaw infractions were cited.

“We recognize there are many trucks on area roads and that some will operate for a considerable amount of time without ever having an independent inspection done,” said Sergeant Gus Bistas of the Oakville District Response Unit. “The results of this blitz remind us that our work in the realm of commercial motor vehicle safety is ongoing and that we must remain vigilant in our education and enforcement efforts.”