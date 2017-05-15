Crime
May 15, 2017 2:31 pm
Updated: May 15, 2017 2:35 pm

Police investigate stabbing at Calgary drop-in centre

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary Drop-In Centre

Calgary police have taken one man into custody following a stabbing at the Calgary Drop-In and Rehab Centre Society.

Officers were called to the facility, located on Dermot Baldwin Way S.E., at around 11:10 a.m. on Monday.

Police said one person was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

A short time later, police located a man and woman in the nearby community of Bridgeland, in the area of 7a Street and McPherson Road N.E.

The man was arrested by police.

