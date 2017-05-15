Pedestrian seriously injured in north Edmonton hit and run

Edmonton police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit and run early Saturday morning.

At around 12:30 a.m., police were called to a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian at a crosswalk in the area of Tower Road and Kingsway.

A 20-year-old woman was found lying on the road. She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the woman was struck by a Chevrolet vehicle, although the model of the vehicle is not known. The vehicle involved in the crash left the scene.

Police hope to speak to potential witnesses or the driver of the Chevrolet. Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.