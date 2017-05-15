Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Monday, May 15
Happy Monday!
In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on May 15.
The global “ransomware” cyber-attack
Matt Tait, cybersecurity expert at Capital Alpha Security in London, UK, discusses the global cyber-attack that started Friday.
Let’s talk politics…
Report shows decline of music classed and opportunities in Ontario classrooms
Holly Nimmons, Executive Director, Coalition for Music Education in Canada, explains the importance of music education in schools.
Jonathan Kay speaks out about censorship and loss of freedom of speech after resigning from The Walrus.
Jonathan, former editor of The Walrus, joined the show to discuss. View link »
Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.
