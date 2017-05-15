Cougar shot by police officers in Victoria

A cougar has been shot by police officers in Esquimalt Sunday night.

The animal was spotted in the 600-block of Fernhill Road in Esquimalt across from the Esquimalt Plaza and Bullen Park just before 9 p.m.

It was reported by a mother walking with her children, about 200 metres from Rock Heights School.

Investigators with Victoria Police contacted the BC Conservation Office, which apparently indicated that tranquilizing and relocating the animal was not an option.

The animal was dispatched by the officers with a single shot.

A single shot was taken to protect #Esquimalt residents when safe to do so. The cougar was 200 m from Rock Heights School. #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) May 15, 2017

Global News has a call out to the BC Conservation Office for more information about what happened.