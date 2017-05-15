WATCH: Traffic light falls onto car near Dundas West Station in Toronto

Police say no one was injured after a dangling traffic light crashed down onto a car near Dundas West Station after high winds on Sunday evening.

The incident was captured on a video posted to the parkdalelife Instagram account Monday morning, credited to a contributor with the handle @insta_grahamr.

The footage, taken from the southwest corner of the intersection of Bloor Street and Dundas Street West, shows the traffic signal on the northeast side swaying in the wind before falling on the roof of a stopped car and landing on the crosswalk.

READ MORE: WATCH: Dramatic footage shows ice falling off truck on Ontario highway

Just before the light fell, a police vehicle that had been called to the scene pulled into the right lane to block access.

Toronto police said the hazard was reported just after 7 p.m.

“There was damage to the vehicle, fortunately, none of the occupants were injured,” Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said.