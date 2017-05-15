Alberta government wants your feedback for next phase of curriculum review

The Alberta government is once again asking for feedback as it gets started with the next phase of the curriculum review.

Last fall, Albertans were asked to provide feedback on the current K-12 provincial curriculum.

The next step is gathering input on what students will learn, and when, in the new curriculum.

“Through this second survey, Albertans will be able to respond more specifically to the curriculum design process,” said Mark Ramsankar, president of the Alberta Teachers’ Association.

“This, of course, will provide valuable information to our teachers and others who are participating in the various working groups.”

The spring 2017 survey has two parts:

Albertans who take part will be asked to provide their thoughts on the general content of six subject areas – Language Arts, Mathematics, Social Studies, Science, Arts and Wellness Education. In the second part, they’ll be asked to provide more detailed feedback on draft content for those subjects.

Alberta Education will then review the results to refine their work on each subject.

The development of learning outcomes in the six subject areas will begin in fall 2017.

“We know that Albertans want to provide meaningful input into how our schools can best prepare students for success,” said David Eggen, Minister of Education, in a news release.

“In addition to the curriculum survey, we have set up face-to-face sessions in each region of the province and have also developed a series of resources that can be used by schools or community groups to host their own sessions that support completing the survey.”

The curriculum survey is open until June 2.