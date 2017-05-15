Bomb Unit
May 15, 2017 12:49 pm

Suspicious package that closed downtown Winnipeg intersection Friday being examined

By Senior Reporter/Anchor  Global News
A A

WINNIPEG — A package disarmed by the bomb unit Friday is now being examined by Winnipeg police.

Police won’t say what was inside the black bag that lead to the closure of Portage Avenue and Garry Street Friday afternoon, only that it remains under investigation.

READ: Police detonate suspicious package in downtown Winnipeg 

Around 12:30 p.m. Friday police shut down a busy section of downtown Winnipeg after reports of a suspicious package.

It lead to several traffic snarls and delays.

A few hours police detonated the package and the intersection re-opened.

On Monday police said the suspicious item had been seized and will be further examined.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bomb Unit
Garry Street
Portage Avenue
Suspicious Package
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News