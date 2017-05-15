Suspicious package that closed downtown Winnipeg intersection Friday being examined

WINNIPEG — A package disarmed by the bomb unit Friday is now being examined by Winnipeg police.

Police won’t say what was inside the black bag that lead to the closure of Portage Avenue and Garry Street Friday afternoon, only that it remains under investigation.

Around 12:30 p.m. Friday police shut down a busy section of downtown Winnipeg after reports of a suspicious package.

It lead to several traffic snarls and delays.

A few hours police detonated the package and the intersection re-opened.

On Monday police said the suspicious item had been seized and will be further examined.