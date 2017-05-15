Mike’s Monday Outlook: getting rain, cooler days out of the way before the long weekend

WINNIPEG — Let’s get the crummy weather out of the way before the May long weekend.

I’ve already been hearing it around the office, it’s not going to be a great week. It’s not going to be hot and temperatures overnight into the morning will get close to zero and we’re going to get some rain.

Yes, that’s not ideal but just in case my colleagues read this, we work inside so we shouldn’t complain. But once we’re through with this, it should be a nice weekend.

Let’s start with the rain. There hasn’t been a lot of it this month, so we’re due for some rainfall.

Environment Canada said there’s been 3 mm of rain so far in May. Typically, the month will get 54 mm of rain (and 2-3 cm of snow actually…) so it’s probably time we start to put up some precipitation stats.

For southern Manitoba, Tuesday will be the rainy one. Most of the rain will likely fall around the south and could bring 10-20 mm in Winnipeg. Some models are putting higher numbers south of the city closer to the border and east into Ontario.

Once the rain clears, it will cool off. High pressure is going to be settling over the prairies and while the sun will be out, the conditions will be brisk. Instead of peaking near 20 C, which is average for this time of year, we’ll see highs near 10 C. Oh yeah, and it looks like temperatures Thursday and Friday will be close to zero.

Remember, we’re getting the rain and the cool weather out of the way so we can enjoy a nice long weekend.