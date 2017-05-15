Montreal police suspend senior officer after documents stolen from car

A senior police officer has been suspended based on information provided by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), announced Montreal police chief Philippe Pichet Monday.

Global News has confirmed that the officer is Commander Patrice Vilceus, who had sensitive documents stolen from his car after it was broken into in December 2015 while he was at an office Christmas party.

In his announcement, Pichet said the suspension is immediate and will be for an undetermined period of time.

Police have refused to comment on the suspension, saying the investigation is in the hands of the SQ.