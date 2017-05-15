Montreal police suspend senior officer after documents stolen from car

A senior police officer has been suspended based on information provided by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), announced Montreal police chief Philippe Pichet Monday.
Global News has confirmed that the officer is Commander Patrice Vilceus, who had sensitive documents stolen from his car after it was broken into in December 2015 while he was at an office Christmas party.
In his announcement, Pichet said the suspension is immediate and will be for an undetermined period of time.
Police have refused to comment on the suspension, saying the investigation is in the hands of the SQ.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.