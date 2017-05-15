Edmonton police team up with students during Crime Prevention Week

Edmonton police are launching Crime Prevention Week with an event Monday alongside high school students.

Constables and Centre High students will be handing out “theft from auto” crime prevention material at several LRT stations during the afternoon rush hour.

“Crime Prevention Week is an opportunity to do what we refer to as ‘target hardening’ – teaching people how to be hard to victimize,” Acting Staff Sgt. Paul Looker said.

“The more our citizens know about what criminals are looking for, the better able they are to protect themselves and their property.”

The Edmonton Police Service said events this week will focus on how to prevent some of the most commonly reported crimes, such as theft from vehicles, bicycle theft, home and property crime and auto theft.

On Tuesday, police will hold an event at the University of Alberta to support students and staff who user their bicycles on campus.

On Wednesday, officers will provide tips on how Edmontonians can secure their homes and property when they go on holidays this summer.

On Thursday, Edmonton police will host a media launch of “Lock Out Auto Theft,” which is a new auto theft prevention campaign involving the Insurance Bureau of Canada and the RCMP.

Police are working with Edmonton Neighbourhood Watch, Crime Stoppers, the University of Alberta and Neighbourhood Empowerment Team, the City of Edmonton, The Family Centre and United Way of the Alberta Capital Region this week.