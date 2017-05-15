Public to have a say in redevelopment plans for Burlington waterfront: mayor

Residents of Burlington are being asked to give input into a possible redevelopment of what the mayor calls a “premier site” on the city’s waterfront.

The owner of the six-storey Waterfront Hotel Burlington wants to redevelop the property on Lakeshore Road at the foot of Brant Street.

Mayor Rick Goldring says because of the unique nature of the property, the city is launching a process that will allow the public to have a say in the development along with the Region of Halton, the Halton Conservation Authority, and the land owner.

That process will begin at 6 p.m. on May 24 with a public meeting at the Waterfront Hotel.

Goldring says “in my 10-and-a-half years serving on Burlington council, we’ve never gone down this path before for any sort of development.”

He’s hoping the process wraps up in the fall with a recommendation from city staff.

The mayor says his preference is that the land be open and public space for the residents of Burlington to enjoy for years to come.

He says there is already enough development on the waterfront.

He points to the Bridgewater development, which is being built on the south side of Lakeshore Road to the east of the Waterfront Hotel.

Goldring says it includes a 22-storey condominium tower, a seven-storey condo tower and an eight-storey hotel.

He says “we want to listen very closely about what the people say about their waterfront, not just for this generation, but for generations to come, because once you build on the waterfront, it’s very difficult to get it back.”