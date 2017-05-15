Abbotsford man released following arrest for child porn offenses

A 33-year-old Abbotsford man has been released after he was charged with possessing and making child pornography.

Joshua James Kitsul was identified after police were tipped off in March and April of someone uploading images of child sexual abuse.

A search warrant was executed and police seized numerous computers, storage devices, and cell phones from his home. All the items contained images of child pornography.

Kitsul has been released from custody under the following court-ordered conditions: