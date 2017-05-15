Abbotsford man released following arrest for child porn offenses
A 33-year-old Abbotsford man has been released after he was charged with possessing and making child pornography.
Joshua James Kitsul was identified after police were tipped off in March and April of someone uploading images of child sexual abuse.
A search warrant was executed and police seized numerous computers, storage devices, and cell phones from his home. All the items contained images of child pornography.
Kitsul has been released from custody under the following court-ordered conditions:
- Not to own, possess or access any device capable of accessing any computer network, including the internet except for work
- Not to access or to be in possession of pornography of any kind
- Not to be engaged in any activity that involves contact or communication with persons under the age of 18 using a computer system
- Not to contact or communicate directly or indirectly with or be alone in the presence of any person who reasonably appears to be under 18 unless in the direct presence of an adult aware of the charges
- Not to attend within 200 meters of any public park, school ground, daycare center, swimming pool, playground, rink, community center or recreational center where persons under the age of 18 are present or might reasonably be expected to be present
- Not to contact or communicate with any person who is known to be involved in the sexual exploitation of children or trading or possessing child sexual materials
