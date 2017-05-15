Ohio cop accidentally overdoses on fentanyl after drug traffic stop

An Ohio police officer is recovering after accidentally overdosing on fentanyl following a traffic stop where the powerful drug was believed to have been found.

East Liverpool Police pulled over a vehicle officers believed was involved in a drug deal. After arresting two males, police searched the car where they found white powder spread throughout the vehicle.

Police say Patrolman Chris Green followed proper procedure for handling drugs by using latex gloves and a mask while conducting the search.

But East Liverpool Captain Patrick Wright told WKBN that the incident nearly became fatal when Green returned to the police station and discovered some white powder on his uniform.

“Just out of instinct, he tried to brush it off — not thinking,” Wright said.

An hour later, Green passed out. Police believe he overdosed from the mystery drug getting into his system through contact with his skin.

“They called an ambulance for him and the ambulance responded for him,” Wright said. “They gave him one dose of Narcan here and then transported him to East Liverpool City Hospital, where they gave him three additional doses of Narcan.”

Green is said to be doing well.

Wright says fentanyl and carfentanyl, opiods containing drugs used to tranquilize elephants, are often ingested under the assumption it’s heroin.

“Heroin kills hundreds of thousands of people a year throughout the United States,” Wright told WFMJ. “Fentanyl is one hundred times stronger than heroin. Carfentanyl is a thousand times stronger than that.”

Wright explains it’s essential to eliminate the drug from the streets, not only to protect would-be users, but also the public.

“If you really think about this, these drugs could be used as a weapon of mass destruction. All you have to do is walk into any room, flip it in the air, and people are going to start dropping out.”

The two men accused of conducting the drug deal were arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.