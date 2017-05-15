New and unique outdoor aerial park opens in Edmonton

A park that reaches toward the sky is officially opening Monday in Edmonton.

The three-level Snow Valley Aerial Park is the first of its kind to be built in Canada and the third in North America. The other two parks are in Colorado and Nashville.

The 15-metre tall wood and rope structure – the height of a five-storey building – includes 30 different elements or obstacles on each level.

It features 90 games on Levels 1-3 and 19 games on the ground level for children four to six years old.

The park includes a ski bridge, snowboard balance bridge, picnic table and bicycle. The games are graded like runs on a ski hill.

Users are attached to a harness at all times and there are trained guides to help people navigate their way through the park.

It takes about two to three hours to go through the entire park.

The aerial park is located at Rainbow Valley Campground.

The grand opening is Monday at 11 a.m.

