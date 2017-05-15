Family of slain Winnipeg woman Kaila Tran suing ex-boyfriend, Drake Moslenko

The family of a slain Winnipeg woman, Kaila Tran is suing the man who was once accused of having a hand in her murder.

Tran, 26, was stabbed to death outside her St. Vital apartment in 2012. Days later, her ex-boyfriend Drake Moslenko was charged with first-degree murder.

But in 2014, the charge was stayed by the court and Moslenko has never been convicted of anything related to Tran’s murder.

Tran’s family believes Moslenko orchestrated her murder and the civil action suit accuses him of responsibility for the wrongful death of Tran, claiming he hired Treyvonne Willis to kill her.

The family is trying to recover more than $200,000 in life insurance money. According to court documents, Moslenko has already claimed $50,000 from one of Tran’s life insurance policies.

Last year, a Manitoba judge granted the Tran family the right to sue Moslenko, which was the first of its kind in Manitoba. On Thursday, the Manitoba Court of Appeal upheld the lower court’s decision to allow the family to proceed with the civil suit.

In June 2015, Willis was found guilty of first-degree murder and was given a mandatory 25 year sentence and can apply for a reduced sentence in 15 years.

