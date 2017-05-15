Bail hearing for Edmonton mom charged with murder after infant dies of meth overdose

A bail hearing is scheduled Monday for a 31-year-old Edmonton woman charged with second-degree murder after an 11-day-old baby died from a lethal dose of methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, March 29, police were called to a report of a baby not breathing at a residence near 72 Street and 83 Avenue. According to the landlord, the child’s mother moved in to the home’s basement suite just before her baby was born in March.

Paramedics transported the infant to hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police said the girl’s name will not be released.

Police were notified on April 6 after an autopsy and toxicology tests confirmed the girl died from a lethal dose of methamphetamine.

READ MORE: Edmonton mother charged with murder after 11-day-old daughter dies of lethal dose of meth

Michelle Rice was arrested last week and charged with second-degree murder. The single mother has another child – a young boy – who is believed to now be in the care of his biological father, according to Edmonton police.

Rice, who was previously not known to police, will appear in an Edmonton court on Monday to determine if she will be released on bail.

In the meantime, EPS homicide detectives are looking to speak with several people who are believed to have visited the residence in the 11 days before the baby’s death.

Anyone who may have been at the house on or after March 18 is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.