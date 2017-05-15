Crime
Warrant issued for man believed to have stolen an ambulance outside Vancouver hospital

A warrant has been issued for the man police believe stole an ambulance in Vancouver earlier this month.

On May 4, Vancouver Police were filmed on Oak Street surrounding an ambulance with their guns drawn. They used a bean bag gun to take the driver into custody.

Angus Allan Brown is accused of stealing the ambulance from Vancouver General Hospital and taking it for a ride.

Brown was scheduled to appear in court last Thursday but he failed to show up. A warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

 

