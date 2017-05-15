Hungry, stranded Amtrak train passengers order pizza, deliveryman treks to the rescue

There are people who meet the requirements of their jobs, and then there are those who go above and beyond.

That’s what a Delaware pizza deliveryman did when hungry passengers on board a disabled Amtrak train decided to order some pies on Sunday.

Video posted online captured a Dom’s Pizza delivery man trekking along a set of tracks near Wilmington, Del., with a bag full of pizza.

“Stuck on Amtrak 161 got hangry and problem solved,” tweeted Mitch Katz.

Passengers were stranded for three hours without food or air conditioning after the train suffered a “mechanical issue.”

@aBigMess Service disruption due to a mechanical issue, assistance on the way. — Amtrak (@Amtrak) May 14, 2017

The incident caused many bored passengers to vent their frustrations on Twitter, which made for some funny tweets.

Props to pizza delivery man who just climbed down hill for delivery to #Amtrak161 — Michael Estève (@MichaelPEsteve) May 14, 2017

Honestly #amtrak161 has restored my faith in the heroic career that is pizza delivery — Sarah (@s_fishy) May 14, 2017

Real talk. #Amtrak161 debacle reinforces that #quietcar people=best people. Calm, polite, kind, looking out for one another. — Meghan Apfelbaum (@mapfelba) May 15, 2017

.@Amtrak Moms are sharing a bottle of champagne for Mother's Day, so at least spirits are high on #amtrak161 — Marcy Sutter (@breadandSUTTER) May 14, 2017

#Amtrak161 passengers considering paying pizza man to drive them to DC. @Amtrak — Michael Estève (@MichaelPEsteve) May 14, 2017

Two rescue trains were sent to take the passengers for the remainder of their journeys.