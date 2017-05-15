Hungry, stranded Amtrak train passengers order pizza, deliveryman treks to the rescue
There are people who meet the requirements of their jobs, and then there are those who go above and beyond.
That’s what a Delaware pizza deliveryman did when hungry passengers on board a disabled Amtrak train decided to order some pies on Sunday.
Video posted online captured a Dom’s Pizza delivery man trekking along a set of tracks near Wilmington, Del., with a bag full of pizza.
“Stuck on Amtrak 161 got hangry and problem solved,” tweeted Mitch Katz.
Passengers were stranded for three hours without food or air conditioning after the train suffered a “mechanical issue.”
The incident caused many bored passengers to vent their frustrations on Twitter, which made for some funny tweets.
Two rescue trains were sent to take the passengers for the remainder of their journeys.
