Stage 1 water restrictions begin in Metro Vancouver today.
Staff say water use can increase by 50 per cent in the summer and early fall so the region-wide watering restrictions are an effective way to curb excessive water use.
Anyone caught breaking the rules could be fined $250.
Residential lawn watering allowed:
Non-residential lawn watering allowed:
Other water use restrictions are also in place during Stage 1.
Some examples are:
These restrictions do not apply to the use of rain water, grey water, any forms of recycled water, or other sources of water outside the Metro Vancouver/municipal water supply system.
