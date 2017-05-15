Stage 1 water restrictions begin in Metro Vancouver today.

Staff say water use can increase by 50 per cent in the summer and early fall so the region-wide watering restrictions are an effective way to curb excessive water use.

Anyone caught breaking the rules could be fined $250.

Water restrictions in place from May 15 to Oct. 15:

Residential lawn watering allowed:

Even-numbered addresses Monday, Wednesday, Saturday mornings from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Odd-numbered addresses Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday mornings from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Non-residential lawn watering allowed:

Even-numbered addresses Monday and Wednesday mornings from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Odd-numbered addresses Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

All non-residential addresses on Friday mornings from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Other water use restrictions are also in place during Stage 1.

Some examples are:

Outdoor car washing and boat washing with a hose with spring-loaded shut off nozzle only

Golf course operators requested to cut water use on fairways as much as possible

Artificial turf and outdoor tracks hosed for health and safety only

Cemetery lawn operators to use non-residential lawn watering times posted above

These restrictions do not apply to the use of rain water, grey water, any forms of recycled water, or other sources of water outside the Metro Vancouver/municipal water supply system.