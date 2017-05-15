Timothy Elias
May 15, 2017

Vancouver Police searching for missing man who is suffering from a head injury

Vancouver Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man who is suffering from a head injury.

Police say 26-year-old Timothy Elias was last seen at his home on Victoria Drive, near East Georgia Street, around noon on Sunday. He has not been seen since.

Elias is 6’2″ tall, weighs 165 lbs., has short blonde hair, and blue eyes. He was wearing a red T-shirt with white stripes, black jeans, and black Vans sneakers.

Police say Elias frequents Commercial Drive, Crab Park, and Grandview and Victoria Parks.

They are concerned because he may be suffering from an undiagnosed concussion, as he recently suffered a head injury.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Timothy Elias is asked to call 9-1-1.

Timothy Elias has not been seen since Sunday afternoon.

